State health department to start reporting on school coronavirus cases Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Health Department will begin reporting which schools in the state have cases of the coronavirus starting on Tuesday.

Tennessee had originally planned to keep school data private, but after a backlash from parents it decided to publish the school data starting today.

The state education department will introduce a new dashboard on its web site that will include the number of cases reported by district and by school. To ensure privacy, schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported along with those reporting fewer than five cases.

The information that will be made public includes the number cases by school. And it will show whether that school is conducting lessons in-person, remotely, or using a hybrid plan.

The new dashboard will also list whether a particular school has adopted the state’s safety measures.

It will be up to the school district to report the number of cases to the state.

