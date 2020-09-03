‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to introduce non-binary and transgender characters

“Star Trek: Discovery” is boldly going where no “Star Trek” TV or film has gone before.

CBS All Access on Wednesday announced that Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery” will introduce non-binary and transgender characters, who will be the first in the franchise’s history.

“‘Star Trek’ has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer, in a statement.

One character, named Adira, will be played by Blu del Barrio, a non-binary actor whose preferred pronouns are they and them. Adira is described in a press release as “highly intelligent” and someone who forms “an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).”

Another character, named Gray, will be played by Ian Alexander, a 19-year-old actor who counts Netflix’s “The OA” among his other credits.

Gray is said to be “empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn,” according to a description shared by the network.

“We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy,” Paradise added.

The new season is expected to premiere on October 15.