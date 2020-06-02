Staff, inmates at Shelby County Division of Corrections to be tested for COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said they will begin coronavirus testing staff and inmates at the Shelby County Division of Corrections facility starting Tuesday.

The testing will be offered to all 517 staff members and the nearly 1,500 inmates.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said it’s one of the largest testing efforts since the pandemic began.

“Men and women serving time and those awaiting trial deserve humanity and compassion, just like all the rest of us,” he said. “That’s why we have been working so hard to surge the testing at our facilities.”

“Inmates and employees in correctional facilities are considered vulnerable populations because their congregate living arrangements make social distancing very difficult,” said Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter. “Testing of the facilities’ general population and the staff may identify any asymptomatic cases so they may be isolated to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The testing is being made possible by the Shelby County Government and the Tennessee Department of Health. Employees with the Shelby County Health Department will conduct the tests.

The test, any associated fees and the protective equipment needed will be bought and paid for by the state health department.