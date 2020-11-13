St. Jude, UTHSC recruiting 500 people to participate in Phase 3 COVID vaccine trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will be used as a testing site for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial will “test the safety and effectiveness of a single-dose, investigational COVID-19 vaccine in adults.”

According to St. Jude, the two entities have been tasked with recruiting up to 500 volunteers to participate in the trial. Anyone 18 years of age or older can participate, but they are specifically asking for those who fall into the following categories to help:

People with underlying medical conditions

People with greater chances of exposure at their job

People who live or work in elder-care facilities

People over age 65

People who work in jails or prisons

People from racial and ethnic groups that have been impacted in greater numbers by the COVID-19 pandemic, including people who are African American/Black, Latinx, American Indian, Native Hawaiian and Alaskan Native.

To see if you qualify to participate in the study, click here.