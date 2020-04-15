St. Jude patient tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital spokesperson said Tuesday.

The spokesperson did not give any information about the patient, citing privacy and confidentiality laws.

The patient likely contracted the virus somewhere in the Mid-South community but the patient is now quarantined at home.

The hospital also confirmed “several cases” of the virus involving St. Jude employees.

“This (employees testing positive) is not surprising as testing has increased and COVID-19 is peaking in the Mid-South,” the spokesperson said in a statement, which is in full at the bottom of this story. “The employees work in both patient care and non-patient care positions. St. Jude is working closely with health authorities who are handling proper notifications.”

The patient was not on the hospital campus long, but hospital staff took all necessary precautions to ensure no other staff or patients were exposed.

The spokesperson said St. Jude started preparing for the coronavirus early on as the virus emerged in Asia.

They said the hospital is focused on making sure all patients are receiving quality care and are kept safe.

