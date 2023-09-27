MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital debuted a new housing unit for 140 families on the hospital’s Memphis campus Wednesday.

Domino’s Village is the result of the pizza chain’s $100 million commitment over 10 years to St. Jude.

The 300,000-square-foot new facility will give families a place to stay while their child is receiving treatment. It also includes an arts and crafts room, playground and community kitchen, and is connected to the St. Jude campus by a pedestrian bridge.

“This safe haven provides not only a loving home environment but also a sense of community for families as their children go through the difficult process of being treated for cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Marlo Thomas, daughter of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas.