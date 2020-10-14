Squatter accused of setting fire to Whitehaven houses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man neighbors said had been squatting in a Whitehaven house for months is accused of setting fire to that house, and to the neighbors’ home.

Caleb Bratcher, 20, is charged with aggravated arson in connection with the fire at the neighbors’ house.

According to court documents, the fire department responded to a fire Tuesday evening in the 1600 block of Buxton Avenue. They called police to the scene after they were told of a possible arson.

When police arrived, neighbors told them Bratcher had set fire to their house, too. They said he had been squatting in the house for about six months.

Bratcher was spotted by police based on witnesses’ description.