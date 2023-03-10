MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, Friday marks the start of Spring Break, with schools getting out for the week. Unlike years past, it’s expected to be a busy travel season, especially, at Memphis International Airport.

WREG has been speaking with travelers since this morning and the crowd has certainly grown by the hour. Officials are projecting we could set a record.

Like many airports across the country, Spring Break travel is officially underway at Memphis International Airport. We asked travelers how their handling the

“Oh absolutely, 100 percent. No mask that’s definitely nice,” Caroline Dees, a traveler said.

Officials are projecting over the next five days more than 41,000 travelers will pass through security checkpoint at Memphis International Airport.

For travelers like Darryl from DC, his trip to Memphis is an opportunity to get back to a sense of normalcy, after the coronavirus pandemic altered his plans over the years.

“It’s actual great, it’s good to see more people out and about. I’m all about Beale Street right now. So, I gotta experience that and then everyone telling me I need Elvis’ house, Graceland,” Darryl said.

The volume of travelers at the Memphis airport is projected to make this year the busiest spring break since 2008.

This is a trend that could carry onto roadways across Tennessee, where AAA is projecting 1/3 of residents will go on a Spring Break road trip.

“If you think about it the last few spring break periods that we’ve seen have been affected by COVID so it some to no surprise that we are seeing such an increase in demand for spring break travel,” Meagan Cooper, a AAA spokesperson said.

If you are hearing here to the airport, it’s recommended you come at least two hours before your departure time, given the amount people traveling.