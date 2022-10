MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sports Zone 12 team will be live on Saturday, October 1 with special coverage of the college football games featuring Mississippi’s teams. The show starts at 9:00 a.m. on WJTV and WHLT as well.

No. 14 University of Mississippi will face Kentucky for Homecoming at 11:00 a.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

Mississippi State will face Texas A&M at home at 3:00 p.m. CT. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss, Jackson State and Alcorn State are on a bye-week.