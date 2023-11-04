JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – College football is in full swing in Mississippi with games on Saturday, October 28. The Sports Zone team has special coverage ahead of the games!

The Sports Zone Saturday show will air from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on WJTV 12 News.

No. 11 Ole Miss will face Texas A&M at home. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN.

Mississippi State will face Kentucky at home. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will face ULM at home. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on the Southern Miss Sports Network.

Jackson State will face Texas Southern at home. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face Southern University at home. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN+.