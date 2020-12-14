Sports broker pleads guilty in ticket package scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors in Tennessee say a sports broker has pleaded guilty to felony theft and must repay more than $700,000 to investors he bilked through fraudulent high-end ticket package agreements.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich’s office says Rick Barlow, 53, pleaded guilty last week and received a two-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say between June 2012 and April 2019 Barlow claimed to be a high-end corporate hospitality agent and sports event broker who bought and sold event packages for a profit.

They say Barlow promised packages for events ranging from the NCAA Final Four to the Kentucky Derby, but instead used the money to pay off personal debts and expenses.

An image of Barlow was not available on the Shelby County Jail website.