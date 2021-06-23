Spark with safety! Tennessee fire officials caution against fireworks ahead of 4th of July

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – When you think of the 4th of July, fireworks are an American tradition. However, fireworks can be dangerous, and in some cases deadly. On top of that, fireworks are also illegal in many areas.

“The big reason why we prohibit them in Franklin is because of the density,” explained Curt Edelmann, Assistant Fire Marshal for the city of Franklin. “We have neighborhoods where the houses are right up on each other, and it affects the neighbors.”

Franklin is one of many city jurisdictions around Nashville that do not allow the sale, purchase or use of fireworks within the town limits. Places like Brentwood, Williamson County and Nashville also prohibit fireworks.

Jurisdictions like Murfreesboro, Lavergne, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet and Smyrna allow consumer-grade fireworks, but, only on certain dates and times surrounding holidays like New Years and 4th of July.

No matter where you, fire officials said there is reason to be concerned when sparking fireworks.

“About five or six years ago, we had a teenager blow off a couple of his fingers with fireworks,” said Edelmann. “So, the danger is there.”

Edelmann told News 2 it’s best to handle fireworks while sober, keep kids at a distance and be careful where you buy.

“Make sure it’s in a package and… follow the directions,” said Edelmann. “And above all, don’t try to mix them up… That can lead to real problems.”

You could be fined for having fireworks in a city where it isn’t legal. Edelmann suggests checking the city’s website where you plan to fire for specific jurisdictional rules on fireworks.