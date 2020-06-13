Southwest Tennessee Community College to begin phase one of reopening campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College will slowly begin reopening in July.

In a press release sent to WREG, the school announced the Macon Cove and Union Avenue campuses will be reopening on July 8 under the school’s ‘Back to Campus Plan – Phase I.’

This means students and staff will be returning to campus for the first time since the school closed all campuses on March 24 due to COVID-19.

“The decisions we made in our Back to Campus Plan are meant to protect life,” Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall said. “While enrollment, retention and completion remain priorities, we will continue to take due caution and will not jeopardize health and safety to achieve metrics.“

The public is invited to attend a Virtual Town Hall Meeting with President Dr. Tracy D. Hall and members of the College’s COVID-19 Task Force on Monday at 10 a.m. to learn more about the school’s Phase I of reopening.

You can view the school’s plans here.