Southwest Tennessee Community College closes entire building after possible coronavirus exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College has closed an entire building at its Union Avenue campus after a possible exposure to coronavirus.

The school posted a message on Facebook overnight saying two students may have been exposed while working at Baptist Memorial Hospital. That’s the same hospital where someone is being treated for the virus.

The students attended some classes at the Allied Health building, possibly putting others at risk.

As a precaution that building will be closed until next Wednesday to give custodians a chance to do a thorough cleaning.