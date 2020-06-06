Southwest students get relief grants through CARES Act

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — College students at Southwest Tennessee Community College received relief grants from provisions in the CARES Act on Thursday.

In a press release from the college, more than $3.2 million in emergency assistance funds were dispersed to eligible students.

The relief package provision, known as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, was passed by Congress in March and designed to help students cover the expenses related to campus operations that were disrupted because of COVID-19.

Those costs include course materials, technology, health care and child care. The funds do not impact students’ regular financial aid.

“So many of our students have overcome significant challenges to come to college and COVID-19 represents a serious threat to their ability to persist to completion. This support is vital for them to continue on in their studies to earn a life changing credential,” Southwest President Dr. Tracy D. Hall said.

Students who have questions or concerns about CARES Act emergency relief grants may email Southwest at CARES@southwest.tn.edu. Details about Southwest’s COVID-19 response are online at www.southwest.tn.edu/coronavirus.