Southwest Memphis water distribution event ends in mere minutes showing how dire situation is

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unexpected water distribution event in southwest Memphis shows just how dire the water situation is.

At 8:21 a.m., the city of Memphis announced online that it had acquired 200 to 250 cases of water through donations and would be setting up a distribution event at the Mitchell Community Center at 602 W. Mitchell Road. They said it would begin at 10 a.m.

By 9 a.m., the line was reportedly so long and interfering with nearby traffic that city leaders decided to start handing out the cases early. Within 15 minutes, it was gone.

There will be other water distribution events this week.

Wednesday, February 24

Pursuit of God Church at 3759 North Watkins starting at 4 p.m.

Bartlett Baptist Church at 3465 Kirby Whitten Parkway in Bartlett will allow residents to fill containers with drinking water between 2 and 4 p.m. The church said it would continue each Monday – Thursday at the time listed until MLGW issues a notice that rescinds the boil water notice, or an announcement made by Bartlett Baptist.

Thursday, February 25

Alpha Memphis Education Foundation at 4122 Barton Drive starting at 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 27

Impact Church at 2025 Clifton Avenue starting at 2 p.m.