Southwest Airlines to offer non-stop service to Atlanta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Airlines will soon launch a new non-stop flight from Memphis to Atlanta.

The first flight is scheduled for March 7, and will operate up to twice a day depending on day of departure.

“This is a huge positive air service addition for MEM,” said Pace Cooper with the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “First, passengers now have more options to get to and from Atlanta and second, Southwest is continuing to expand its service for Memphis passengers.”

Tickets are now on sale at Southwest.com.