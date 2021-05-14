Southland Casino is hiring; multiple positions available

Sponsored by: Southland Casino and Racing
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — You can join the team at Southland Casino in West Memphis! Southland Casino Racing has been a major racing venue for more than 60 years and the casino offers slot machines plus live table games — as well as sports betting. Restaurants at Southland include the Sports Bar & Grill, Bourbon Street Steakhouse & Grill and Café 56.
They’d love to talk to you whether you’re interested in a full time career in hospitality or a part time job. Benefits include 401k with company match, health insurance, vacation, and more (see bottom of this page for full list of benefits).
Positions Available:
- World Market Bistro Bartender
As a Bistro Bartender, you will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to guests responsibly while providing an excellent guest experience at all times. Learn More + Apply
- EVS Attendant
As an EVS Attendant, you will help create a great guest experience by keeping the property clean and sanitized. Learn More + Apply
- Table Games Craps Dealer
As an indirectly tipped Table Games Craps Dealer you will provide prompt, accurate, and courteous service to players, utilizing the highest degree of technical skill in dealing the assigned game to players, in accordance with the Company’s GuestPath Universal Service Standards and applicable Operational Standards. Must be at least 21 years old. Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Steward
Delaware North Gaming is hiring Stewards to join the team at Southland Casino’s World Market Bistro in West Memphis, Arkansas. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Line Cook
Delaware North Gaming is hiring an experienced Line Cook to join the team at Southland Casino’s World Market Bistro in West Memphis, Arkansas. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Cook II
Delaware North Gaming is hiring an experienced Line Cook to join the team at Southland Casino’s World Market Bistro. Learn More + Apply
- Greyhound Racing Leadout
Racing Leadouts have the important role of handling and caring for the greyhounds in the paddock and while they are in route to the starting box. Learn More + Apply
- World Market Bistro Server
As a Server, you will be the face of the World Market Bistro and play a critical role in providing excellent service to restaurant guests. Learn More + Apply
- Count Team Member
As a Hard/Soft Count Team Member, you will count and sort previous days’ soft money and gaming chips accurately and in a timely manner while following all policies and procedures. Learn More + Apply
- Sports Bar Host
As a Host you will be the first person to welcome and interact with guests. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- Slot Machine Attendant
Slot Machine Attendants work on the gaming floor, contributing to a successful gaming operation by providing maintenance of floor equipment and assisting gaming guests as needed. Learn More + Apply
- Server
As a Server, you will be the face of the restaurant and play a critical role in providing excellent service to guests. Learn More + Apply
- Bartender
As a Bartender, you will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to guests responsibly while providing an excellent guest experience at all times. Learn More + Apply
- Runner
This role requires excellent time management skills as well as the ability to set priorities and quickly respond to changing needs within the restaurant dining room. Competitive pay rate of $15 per hour! Learn More + Apply
- Gaming Slot Supervisor
The ideal Slot Service Technician Supervisor is an expert with operating electronic and video gaming technology. You will use your skills to lead a team of Slot Service Technicians and ensure all work is carried out efficiently while sharing your technical know-how knowledge. Learn More + Apply
- Player Services Representative
In this role you will check guests in and out efficiently and assist with any issues or questions guests may have during their stay. You will also assist customers in all player rewards transactions in a friendly and professional manner delivering excellent customer service. Learn More + Apply
- Racing Teller
As a Racing Teller, you will help create a great guest experience by accepting wagers from guests and cashing winning tickets. Learn More + Apply
- Slot Tech
Under the guidance of the Service Technical Manager, Slot Service Technicians ensure all video gaming technologies (VGT) machines are kept in good working order in accordance with the Delaware North’s operational standards and gaming regulations. Learn More + Apply
Southland is owned and operated by Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality.
Delaware North believes in a total rewards package that helps us recruit and retain the best associates in the industry. We have a comprehensive benefits program designed to give our associates the comfort, safety and stability they need to serve our guests each and every day. Below is a listing of many of our benefits:
- 1. 401(k) plan with company match
- 2. Medical
- 3. Dental
- 4. Vision
- 5. Life insurance
- 6. Short-term disability
- 7. Long-term disability
- 8. Dependent care spending account
- 9. Health care spending account
- 10. Vacation
- 11. Holidays
- 12. Tuition assistance
- 13. Training and development
- 14. Company-paid training and certification (for chefs)
- 15. Mentoring
- 16. Wellness program
- 17. Referral bonuses
- 18. Flexible work schedules
- 19. Friends-and-family discounts to events and properties