Southern Heritage Classic organizers postpone ticket sales for tailgate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of the Southern Heritage Classic announced they will be postponing ticket sales to this year’s tailgate due to the pandemic.

At this time it remains unclear which events will and will not be allowed in the fall due to social distancing guidelines. Rather than sell tickets now, organizers have decided to hold off until further information is available from the Shelby County Health Department and City of Memphis.

The Southern Heritage Classic is an annual football game held in Memphis between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University. Thousands pack the Liberty Bowl and surrounding businesses see a major boost each year.