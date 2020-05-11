Southaven tattoo parlors open, but governor says that’s not allowed

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — As businesses are allowed to slowly reopen in Mississippi, rules about tattoo parlors are causing confusion between local leaders and the state.

Monday was the first day the governor’s newest safer-at-home order went into effect, specifically allowing barbershops and hair salons to open.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said he interprets that to include tattoo parlors, so all of them would be allowed to open. But Gov. Tate Reeves says that’s not what his order meant.

The owner of Illusion Ink on Millbranch went ahead with his opening Monday, taking his cues from the mayor of Southaven.

Eager customers lined up for appointments.

“We expect to be busy. We’re booked up for the day,” Carl Boshers said.

But other Mississippi business owners said they were getting a different message.

Jack Flores, owner of Sickside Tattoo in neighborhing Horn Lake, said he called the governor’s office and was told he could not reopen.

Flores said the governor’s office even told him law enforcement could get involved if he opens, and he did not want to risk his business license or his livelihood.

WREG called the state Department of Health, who then referred us to their COVID hotline. They could not clarify the policy either.

However, Gov. Tate Reeves clarified it in his daily news conference.

“The order we signed on Friday does not allow for tattoo parlors to reopen,” Reeves said. “That is, the remaining small businesses that are not currently open, we are currently looking at those.”

That calls into question if Boshers is going against state orders while following the direction of his own mayor.

WREG reached back out to Mayor Musselwhite after the governor’s news conference to find out how he plans to move forward with these types of businesses. We’re still waiting to hear back.

WREG also asked Reeves if he planned to force Southaven tattoo shops to close.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.