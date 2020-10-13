Southaven police will soon be equipped with 95 body, 25 patrol car cameras

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven police will soon be equiped with body cameras after the Board of Alderman approved a purchase contract last week.

The contract with Arizona-based Axon Enterprises will provide the Southaven Police Department with 95 body cameras and 25 units for patrol vehicles, said Chief Macon Moore. The video recorded on each camera will be stored in the cloud.

The contract with Axon is set for five years and will cost $925,000 over that time period.

All cameras should be operational by the end of the year.