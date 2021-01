SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The Southaven Police Department is searching for a missing woman who reportedly has dementia.

Southaven Police say 75-year-old Mae Thomas Cage was last seen by her family at her home on Baptist Road at around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say she is a dementia patient.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652, or email at TIPS@southaven.org.