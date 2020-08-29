Southaven Police search for robbery suspects

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department is searching for two suspects who reportedly robbed a person on Sunday.

Southaven Police say the suspects robbed someone at gunpoint at around 3:40 AM Sunday morning. The robbery happened at a gas station at the intersection of Stateline Road and Horn Lake Road.

The suspects reportedly left the scene heading south on Horn Lake Road in a black Jeep Renegade.

Southaven Police say one suspect appears to be in his late teens or early 20s, with a stocky body frame and wearing his hair in short twists. The other suspect is described as slim and 6-feet tall with short hair. His age is unknown.

Southaven Police released photos of the one of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southaven Police at 672-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.