Southaven Police say man robbed Walmart employee, got away

Southaven Police releaased these photo of the suspect and his vehicle after a robbery at a Walmart.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for a man they say robbed an employee inside the Walmart on Southcrest Parkway on Thursday.

Police say the call came in at 7:20 a.m. A masked suspect armed with a handgun entered the office and robbed the employee. No one was injured.

The suspect left in a red or maroon Chevrolet Camaro, police said.