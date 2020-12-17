SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are looking for a man they say robbed an employee inside the Walmart on Southcrest Parkway on Thursday.
Police say the call came in at 7:20 a.m. A masked suspect armed with a handgun entered the office and robbed the employee. No one was injured.
The suspect left in a red or maroon Chevrolet Camaro, police said.
- Southaven Police say man robbed Walmart employee, got away
- LeMoyne-Owen College announces selection of new president
- Newsfeed Now: FDA advisers review Moderna’s emergency use request, Marine saves child from burning car
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
- Taco Bell brings back Nacho Fries and other menu items for a limited time