Southaven Police looking for a wanted person who ran from traffic stop

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies are actively looking for Robert Thomas King, Jr, who fled on foot around 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to Southaven Police, King is wanted out of Maryland for Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Additionally, police said the suspect jumped out of the car and is now possibly in a wooded area.

King was last seen in the vicinity of Church Rd, Elmore Rd, & Plum Point Rd wearing a ball cap, black hoodie, & black joggers.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see this individual, call 911 immediately. Do NOT approach him.

This is a developing story.