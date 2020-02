SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police in Southaven are looking for a man they say tried to lure children at into his vehicle.

Southaven Police said the unidentified man was talking to children as they walked to a bus stop in the area of Great Barrington Drive around 7:15 Wednesday morning.

They say he stopped and tried to get the children into a silver car he was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southaven Police at (662) 393-0228 or email us at TIPS@southaven.org.