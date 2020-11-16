Southaven police investigating five drive-by shootings from over the weekend

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are investigating five different drive-by shootings that happened within a two-hour time frame.

The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said multiples shots were fired near 5905 Airways Boulevard and officers located two gun shot casings in the street.

Then around 11:30 p.m. officers received additional reports of shots being fired on Northfield Drive, Highway 51 and Chesteridge Avenue. Officers said they found two scenes on Northfield Drive.

No one was injured, but officers said several homes, vehicles and a business sustained damage. They also recovered more than 50 shell casings that night.

The suspects were reportedly in an older model Chevrolet Suburnan and a black car with a sunroof. They have not been identified at this time.

If you know anything, call Southaven police at (662) 393-8652 or email TIPS@southaven.org.