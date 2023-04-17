MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Southaven, Mississippi arrested an armed suspect after a manhunt in a neighborhood Sunday.

It began at 2:30 p.m. when police were called the the South Park Garden Apartments for an armed person standing in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they say a man carrying an AR-style pistol ran away. Officers chased him, but lost sight of him near Coventry Cove.

A perimeter was set up, and police used K-9s and drones to track the man. He was located in a vacant house on Clairborne Drive, where he peacefully surrendered at 5:42, Southaven Police said.

Dietrich Neal was charged with possessing a stolen firearm and several other charges.

“No other suspects are outstanding, and there is currently no danger to the public,” Southaven Police said in a news release.