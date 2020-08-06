Southaven police capture accused Memphis bank robber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was taken into custody after police say he robbed two banks and a CVS Pharmacy.

Robert Durham was arrested by Southaven police on August 4 after he was reportedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Desoto County Adult Detention Center and is waiting extradition to Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Durham was one of the suspects involved in the City of Memphis Employee Credit Union robbery last month. In that incident he entered the Whitehaven business, gave the teller a note saying he had a gun and demanded money.

He was seen with a woman, but she has yet to be publicly identified.

Durham was also involved in a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 4155 Elvis Presley Boulevard and the Independent Bank on South Main Street.