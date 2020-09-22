Southaven Police arrest man for throwing a dog off of an overpass at Goodman Road and I-55

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police said they charged a man with animal cruelty after witnesses said they saw him carry out a horrible act.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, SPD responded to calls about a dog being thrown off of the overpass at Goodman Road and Interstate 55. Multiple people said they watched as Merterrious Johnson allegedly committed the crime.

Witnesses immediately called 9-1-1 and were able to help police make the arrest, and the dog was later rescued off the interstate. It is now recovering at the Southaven animal shelter.

This is a developing story.