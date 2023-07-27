Southaven poet Teresa La Dart claimed Taylor Swift copied her book. (Photos courtesy of the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Southaven, Mississippi, poet who claimed Taylor Swift copied from her book of poems has dropped her lawsuit against the pop star.

Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement suit against Swift in August of 2022 after Swift released her book “Lover” to accompany her album of the same name.

La Dart claimed that Swift’s book contained elements that had been taken from La Dart’s book, also titled “Lover”, that had been published in 2010. La Dart claimed those elements included the format of the text and pictures used in the book, as well as the book’s cover.

La Dart reportedly filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Wednesday. Thursday, West Tennessee District Judge John Fowlkes, Jr., handed down an order finding the suit to be dismissed with prejudice.

La Dart had originally sued Swift for more than $1 million dollars. Thursday’s order states that each party is responsible for expenses and attorney’s fees.