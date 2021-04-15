Southaven officer accused in domestic violence incident

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven Police officer was arrested after allegedly being involved in a domestic violence incident.

According to the Southaven Police Department, officers were called to a home on Cat Tail Drive in Southaven during the evening hours of April 10 and discovered Tyrone Roper, 25, was allegedly involved in a disturbance.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate.

Roper was booked into the Desoto County Jail and charged with disturbance of the peace/ domestic violence.