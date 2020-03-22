Southaven Board of Alderman pass ordinance closing some businesses

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Some restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses will be closing after an ordinance from the Southaven Board of Aldermen on Sunday afternoon.

Southaven leaders decided restaurants will no longer be able to offer a dine-in option but will only be allowed to offer take-out, curbside and delivery services.

All bars, gyms, salons and recreational facilities must close temporarily while health officials work to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Aldermen recommended businesses should limit customers to 10 or less people unless the store is 4,000 square feet or more.

The board also decided daycares are exempt from this as they are considered a necessity as some people are still required to go to work.