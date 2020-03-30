Southaven mayor urges people to practice social distancing

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Mayor of Southaven is urging citizens to stay home as health officials continue to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in a dangerous situation,” Mayor Darren Musselwhite said. “Too many people are not taking this risk seriously enough, which is jeopardizing health and safety for us all.”

He also stressed the virus does not know state boundaries or any boundaries at all.

Three sisters spoke with WREG as they were practicing social distancing at a Southaven park.

“We also brought sanitizer wipes, disinfectant spray and gloves so we can wipe down the surfaces and have a sit down…” Hope Evans said.

Hope and her two sisters, Debbie and Valtrese, all live in the Southaven area and agree with the mayor’s ‘Stay-at-Home’ orders.

“We are definitely in agreement with the mayor’s guidelines and we know he’s following the guidelines from the CDC…,” Evans said.

One activity that has not stopped is their participation in a daily “prayer line” with members of their church.

“Oh, it gives us the opportunity to still connect and to still pray for each other and for our nation,” Valtrese Evans said. “It gives us the opportunity to know that we are not alone, that God is always with us.”

WREG reached out to Mayor Musselwhite’s office for specifics on how the ‘Stay-at-Home’ order will be enforced but have not heard back.