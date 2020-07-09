Google to open U.S. operations center in Southaven next year, mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Google will soon open its first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven, Mississippi, mayor of the DeSoto County city said Thursday.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said Thursday that construction on the new 60,000-square-foot facility at 5665 Airways Boulevard just north of Tanger Outlets is projected to begin in August. Operations are set to begin in the second quarter of 2021.

The facility is expected to employ 100 people in customer and operations support initially, with plans to expand to 350, Musselwhite said.

Google has two other operations centers globally, in the Phillipines and India, Musselwhite said. This is the first such facility in the U.S.

Google announced in late 2019 that it would open an operations center in northwest Mississippi. Many speculated DeSoto County could be the location, although the exact location was not disclosed at the time.

“Google is a titan in the global economy and we are honored to have their first-class operation in our city,” Musselwhite said. “It’s a great testament to our city and people that such a fine organization has chosen us as their newest home. I look forward to seeing the career opportunities this will provide for our people and the joint success the City of Southaven, Desoto County, State of Mississippi, and Google will enjoy together for many years in the future.”