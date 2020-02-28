Southaven man who reported racist graffiti on vehicles charged with insurance fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Mississippi man was charged with insurance fraud after he reported racist graffiti had been spray-painted on two of his vehicles.

Southaven officers were called to Marcia Louise Drive on Feb. 4 after a man named Trumaine Foster said he woke up to find his vehicles had been spray painted.

His pickup truck has two N****** spray-painted on it. A car was painted with the phrase 'Leave N******' and 'Trump.'

Foster was taken into custody Friday and charged with insurance fraud and tampering with evidence, but Southaven police stopped short of explicitly saying Foster was responsible for the graffiti.

"That it was a hoax just kind of made us look silly," Foster's neighbor Shelby Littleton said.

“To make something up, that just does not make sense to me," Bradley Littleton said.

A woman at Foster's home Friday afternoon ignored WREG's questions before driving off in one of the cars that had been spray-painted. (The graffiti had since been removed).

WREG has learned Foster owns a body shop in Olive Branch. Multiple people in the automotive community tell us he specializes in painting cars. One of those people even tells us he painted his wife's car after it was spray-painted.

"That’s just embarrassing. That’s absolutely embarrassing," Shelby Littleton said.

"In the silver lining of it, it was nice to see the neighborhood come together for one of our neighbors," said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Foster was still in the DeSoto County Jail. He's due to appear in court on Wednesday.

