Southaven man who reported racist graffiti on vehicles charged with insurance fraud

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Mississippi man was charged with insurance fraud after he reported racist graffiti had been spray-painted on two of his vehicles.

On February 4, Southaven officers were called to Marcia Louise Drive after a man named Trumaine Foster said he woke up to find his vehicles had been spray painted.

His pickup truck has two N****** spray-painted on it. A car was painted with the phrase ‘Leave N******’ and ‘Trump.’

On Friday, Foster was taken into custody and charged with insurance fraud and tampering with evidence, the Southaven Police Department told WREG.

A mugshot of Foster was not available at the time of posting.