Southaven High School cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven High School’s football team will no longer play Hernando High School’s team Friday after multiple Southaven players tested positive for COVID-19, DeSoto County Schools confirms.

The district isn’t saying how many players tested positive but said the entire football team hasn’t been quarantined.

DCS said its decision is in line with state health department guidelines, but opinion remains split.

“You can’t see it, it’s going through the air, you never know who getting where, you know. The safe thing to do is stay at home,” said Yolanda Davis.

“I think the ones that have tested positive should not play, but I think the others should be allowed to play,” said Dexter Varnell. “Sports are important for the overall health of the whole community. Sports is a way of life.”

“People gonna test positive, you know, give them quarantine, do what they supposed to do. There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s not going nowhere,” said Rico Lester.

Southaven isn’t the only Mid-South school that’s had to cancel a game.

St. Benedict at Auburndale postponed its game with Memphis University School after some of its students tested positive for COVID-19. The school said none of those students were football players.

St. Benedict is planning to reschedule its game and said it should have a date Friday.