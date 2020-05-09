Southaven hair salons preparing to open Monday

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The wait is finally over for hair salons and barbershops in Mississippi. Governor Tate Reeves is allowing them to open Monday.

“I’m doing this because I believe that I cannot allow our small businesses to fold and for families to be destroyed simply by government order,” Gov. Reeves said.

Michelle Johnson owns Fountain of Love hair salon in Southaven. She’s eager to reopen for herself and her employees because some of them are really struggling.

“They’ve been living off their savings and that can only go on for so long,” Johnson said.

They’ve been at a competitive disadvantage, too, because Shelby County salons opened this week.

“By me being so close to Memphis, it’s like my girls, the ladies that work for me, they were going to have to make a decision of whether they were going to move to Memphis to make money,” Johnson said.

Governor Reeves is requiring salons and barbershops to follow strict rules. Chairs have to be six feet apart, employees and customers have to wear face coverings, and they both have to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

On top of that, customers have to wait outside, preferably in their car if they have one, and they can only go inside when it’s time for their appointment.

Mississippi gyms can also open Monday under certain restrictions. They have to operate at 30% capacity, place exercise equipment six feet apart and require employees to wear masks and gloves. Gyms also have to close by 10 pm.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite wanted to open all businesses in the city more than a week ago.

“It’s time to get people back to work. It’s time to get people back to their normal lives,” Musselwhite said, “Don’t misquote me that I’m saying it’s not risky. I’m just saying that we now face other health risks and economic risks that are outweighing the risk of this virus.”

Governor Reeves’ Safer at Home order now extends until May 25th. He might loosen more restrictions between now and then.