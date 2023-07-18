MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in South Memphis left one man dead and another injured, Memphis Police say.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at 12:15 in the 1500 block of Miller Street.

Two male victims were found. One was pronounced dead on the scene. The other, a 33-year-old, was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.