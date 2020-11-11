South Memphis leaders and neighbors push back against proposed gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — South Memphis neighbors are pushing back against a proposed development in their community.

They said they do not want the proposed gas station in their community. They made sure their voices were loud and clear.

“We don’t want this in our community, and that’s the bottom line,” Rickey Dugger, a pastor, said.

Community groups and elected leaders gathered in South Memphis Tuesday morning to speak against a proposed development at the corner of Norris and Hernando roads.

“The community has spoken out about what we want to see in our own neighborhoods, and what we don’t want to see is a gas station,” Rep. London Lamar said.

This has been part of a more than two year fight with developers about what to do with this land.

After being rejected, it resurfaced last month when Norris Express re-submitted plans to the land use board calling for the gas station along with a church and clinic this time around.

Community members said they are concerned about increased crime and the environmental impacts of a gas station.

“You’re going to put more contamination in the area that’s already been contaminated since the 1940’s,” Frank Johnson, the Alcy Ball Neighborhood Association President, said.

Instead they are wishing developers would listen to their ideas about what they would like to see on the land that was once school.

“Black communities all over Memphis are sick and tired of things being thrown into our communities and then we get told what we didn’t do as a people,” Johnson said.

“We understand there is concern by some of the neighbors regarding the planned development at Norris Rd. and Hernando Rd. It is our belief that the development will have a positive impact based upon the input we have received. We remain available to listen to any of the neighbors in the area.” Statement from the developers