Sources: MLGW to issue precautionary boil-water notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will issue a precautionary boil-water notice for customers Thursday, according to officials in neighboring suburbs.

MLGW has not officially issued an order, but other utility officials have confirmed it is coming.

Germantown and Collierville said their customers would not be affected by the notice. Both Germantown and Collierville have independent water systems.

The public utility, which serves Memphis and much of Shelby County, asked customers on Wednesday to reduce their water usage into Friday, or they could be dealing with a water shortage. That led to rumors that the company was cutting off water, but a spokesperson said that rumor was false.

This is a developing story.