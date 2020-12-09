Source: More than 100 vehicles broken into overnight; fire station among targets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after criminals smashed out vehicle windows at a Memphis firehouse overnight.

According to police, officers were called to Firehouse 23 in the 3400 block of Jackson overnight after someone smashed the windows of every car in the parking lot. Nothing was taken from any of the vehicles.

A source told WREG’s Melissa Moon that over 100 vehicles were broken into overnight. An exact number has not been released.

WREG was also told that thieves broke into several cars at the Loomis facility located at 2600 Southern Avenue.

Our crews were unable to tell how many vehicles were damaged, but was told by one employee that the thieves stole a personal car, smashed windows of other vehicles and stole items that were stored inside.

The Loomis facility is surrounded by a razor wire fence and has security cameras.