‘Soup Sunday’ brings in thousands of dollars for Youth Villages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local fundraiser brought Memphians together to help raise money for a local non-profit that is dedicated to helping children on Sunday.

Youth Villages held its annual 'Soup Sunday.' The event has been around for more than 30 years and has brought $1.5 million dollars for the organization.

50 local restaurants came together to provide soups, stews, gumbos and desserts for people to try in hopes to raise money for Youth Villages.

Fredrick Burns, the CEO and founder of Phrame Booth, has gone from foster child to establishing his own company.

"Now we are here where I have started my own company where I have created a software..." Burns said. "So it's full circle to be here and a part of it in the midst of everything."

Organizers say they expect the event to raise $75,000 for Youth Villages.