Son of former Memphis city employee pleads guilty in fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The son of a city of Memphis employee who oversaw a program that maintained city-owned lots pleaded guilty in a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded the city of nearly $85,000.

Karl “Shun” Blackmon, 46, pleaded guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee announced Monday.

Prosecutors say Blackmon recruited at least 13 family, friends, associates and employees to establish lawn care companies in order to participate in the lot maintenance program under the city’s Division of Housing and community Development. That program was run by his father, Leon Blackmon Sr., and invoices were submitted to him.

But authorities say much of the work was never done, and at least half the invoices submitted were fraudulent.

Karl Blackmon received a cut of his associates’ payments from the city, prosecutors say.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Charges against Leon Blackmon Sr. and eight other alleged co-conspirators are still pending.