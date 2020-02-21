Son jailed after being accused of abusing elderly mother inside Hickory Hill home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday, several days after he was accused of abusing his elderly mother.

According to police, officers were called to a Hickory Hill home after neighbors reported hearing screaming during the early morning hours of February 17. When officers knocked on the door, no one answered. They made forced entry and found a bruised woman on the bed next to 31-year-old Justin Dorr.

The victim told police that earlier that morning Dorr became angry and hit her anytime she said anything he didn’t like. When officers arrived, he allegedly threatened her, telling her not to let them in.

She also mentioned that the suspect had drank antifreeze the day before. Dorr confirmed that information to police and added that he had also consumed alcohol in an attempt to commit suicide.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dorr appears to have been released on Thursday and booked into the Shelby County Jail on adult abuse/neglect/exploitation, domestic assault and willful physical abuse/gross negligence charges.

Dorr’s mugshot was not available at the time of publication. The article will be updated when it is released.