MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman said she was stabbed twice by her son in the kitchen of her home Saturday morning.

The victim was able to drive herself to St. Francis Hospital and was being treated in the Trauma Unit.

Her son, Terrell Boyd, 24, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim said Boyd came to her Friday night to do his laundry and take a shower.

She said the following day, while making coffee, he came downstairs, grabbed a butcher knife from a kitchen drawer, and stabbed her twice on her left side.

The woman told police she believed her son had a mental breakdown and needed help. She said last summer, she saw him talking to himself.

In September, Boyd was charged with simple assault for allegedly punching a man inside a fast food restaurant on South Mendenhall.

Boyd is being held on a $5,500 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.