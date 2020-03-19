Some YMCA locations help health care professionals with child care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The machines are silent and the workout rooms empty after the YMCA decided to temporarily close its doors.

“Our decision was based on the CDC recommendations. We want to make sure people are social distancing.”

However, the lights are still on at some of its locations that have been designated as emergency response centers. These five branches are now open seven days a week to care for the children of health care professionals, first responders and other people who still have to be at work.

“We have to take care of the people who are taking care of the people who are sick.”

“To make sure everyone is safe the YMCA is doing health screenings and temperature checks of all the children in the program. They are required to wash their hands, leave personal belongings outside and only the kids and childcare workers are allowed in the room.”

These childcare centers are also keeping some ymca workers on the job.

The YMCA expects its gyms to be closed for at least two weeks.