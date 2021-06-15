Shooting death of former Mississippi lawmaker could be linked to relative’s case

The trailer in Water Valley, Mississippi where Ashley Henley and her sister-in-law were both found dead.

BATESVILLE, Miss. — Investigators in Mississippi are trying to figure out what happened to former state lawmaker Ashley Henley, who was found shot to death Sunday at the same home where her sister-in-law died six months ago.

Multiple agencies are looking into Henley’s death along with the death of her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones. Henley’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators say the former state lawmaker was found shot to death outside a trailer in Water Valley, Mississippi on Sunday night. It’s the same spot her sister-in-law died in what the family calls suspicious circumstances back in December.

| Former Mississippi state Rep. Ashley Henley found shot dead at same home where sister-in-law died

The question is whether it was a coincidence or a tragic connection. Family members believe the same person is behind both deaths.

“As a matter of timing and location obviously what happened to Ashley is very suspect,” Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera said.

Photos of Kristina Michelle Jones posted at the scene in Mississippi

Ashley Henley

Just days before Henley’s death, investigators met at the district attorney’s office to discuss new evidence found in her sister-in-law’s death.

A newly released autopsy report proved to be a critical piece of the puzzle that brought investigators together just last week. But no one could imagine Ashley would be dead days later.

Jones’ autopsy report states her cause of death was unknown, but notes that there were injuries to the body without evidence of smoke inhalation. It also states arson as the reported cause of the fire.

Investigators will now look into both of these cases to see if there’s a connection.

Friends, family and colleagues of Henley have a lot questions about her death.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard,” said state Rep. Dan Eubanks, a DeSoto County Republican. “It was like a sucker punch to the stomach.”

As friends now remember a mother, teacher and woman who loved her community deeply, they’ve set up a GoFundMe to help her family get through another tragedy.

“If you can’t afford to donate, I hope you’ll at least pray for the family as they grieve and they try to process and seek justice,” Eubanks said.

Jubera said investigators will keep both cases in mind.

“There’s the connection between the two decedents, as well as the location and timing,” he said.

The coroner says it’ll be at least a week before they can do an autopsy on Henley.

Investigators ask for any with information to call the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office.