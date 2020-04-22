Some Tennessee cities cautious on governor’s May 1 reopening goal

SPRINGFIELD, TN – APRIL 18: A member of the Tennessee National Guard speaks with a woman at a coronavirus (covid-19) drive thru testing site on April 18, 2020 in Springfield, Tennessee. Tennessee drive thru testing sites now allow those without symptoms of coronavirus (covid-19) to receive testing. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some of Tennessee’s biggest cities are not committing to reopen their economies by Governor Bill Lee’s stated goal of May 1.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that he could see the first phase of an economic reopening in early May if criteria are met on transmission rates, new cases, testing and equipment, and contact tracing.

He said he understands that people want to get back to work, but that will depend on the data.

“Remember a balanced approach is essential in re-opening our economy and cannot come at the cost of our hard-earned progress in flattening the curve of COVID-19. Your efforts will largely determine the end of the safer-at-home order,” Cooper told WKRN.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the gradual lift of restrictions will be based on data, not dates, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said he’ll do what’s best locally.

Lee’s mandatory safer-at-home order will expire April 30.